Soaring harmonies and smooth acoustic folk from Bridget & Dahlia

Bridget and Dahlia have been generating buzz in Newfoundland and Labrador's folk music scene for the last couple of years. (CBC)

Awake is the name of the latest song in our Parkway Sessions series, featuring the Corner Brook duo of Bridget & Dahlia.

Still in their teens, Bridget Swift and Dahlia Waller have had folk fans around Newfoundland and Labrador buzzing for a couple of years.

We can't to see where their careers take them.

In the meantime, enjoy their harmony vocals and acoustic folk in this performance, recorded live on the floor of our own Studio F in St. John's.

Another tune from Bridget & Dahlia

Earlier in the series, we brought you Bridget & Dahlia's performance of A Dream of Blue. In case you missed it, here it is.

We've really enjoyed bringing you Parkway Sessions videos every week. We post them here and on our Facebook page, and you can see all of the videos in this playlist on our YouTube channel.