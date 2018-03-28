Parkway Sessions: Folk and harmonies with Bridget & Dahlia

Teenage talent is abundant in the latest video in our Parkway Sessions series with a new song from Bridget & Dahlia, a duo from Corner Brook who have been turning heads in the province's folk music scene.

Bridget Swift and Dahlia Waller made a sensation in 2016 when they won the Newfound Talent Contest, and won a spot on the main stage of the Newfoundland and Labrador Folk Festival in St. John's. They were just 15 at the time.

Bridget & Dahlia have since have brought their harmonies, acoustic style and original songwriting to stages around the province.

For this Parkway Sessions video, they perform A Dream of Blue.

We'll be bringing you a new video in the series every week. You can enjoy more of them in the Parkway Sessions playlist on our YouTube channel.