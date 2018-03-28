Skip to Main Content
Parkway Sessions: Folk and harmonies with Bridget & Dahlia

Notifications

New

Parkway Sessions: Folk and harmonies with Bridget & Dahlia

Bridget & Dahlia are newcomers to folk stages in Newfoundland and Labrador, but they have already been making an impression.

The teenage duo from Corner Brook won the Newfound Talent Contest in 2016

CBC News ·
Bridget Swift, right, and Dahlia Waller have already played on stages across Newfoundland and Labrador. (CBC)

Teenage talent is abundant in the latest video in our Parkway Sessions series with a new song from Bridget & Dahlia, a duo from Corner Brook who have been turning heads in the province's folk music scene.

Bridget Swift and Dahlia Waller made a sensation in 2016 when they won the Newfound Talent Contest, and won a spot on the main stage of the Newfoundland and Labrador Folk Festival in St. John's. They were just 15 at the time. 

Bridget & Dahlia have since have brought their harmonies, acoustic style and original songwriting to stages around the province. 

For this Parkway Sessions video, they perform A Dream of Blue

We'll be bringing you a new video in the series every week. You can enjoy more of them in the Parkway Sessions playlist on our YouTube channel. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

External Links

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us