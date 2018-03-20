The St. John's trio Big Space likes to play on the edge, with improvisation at the core of their performances.

Check out their instrumental song The Little One, the latest in our Parkway Sessions series. It was recorded at Studio F in St. John's.

Guitarist Grant King, drummer Ashley Chalmers and bassist Ian Murphy on bass play their jazz-influenced music around St. John's.

Why not take it easy and enjoy some more Parkway Sessions goodness? You can see more in a playlist on our YouTube channel, or by clicking the links nearby. Enjoy!