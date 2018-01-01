When it comes to talented musicians, Newfoundland and Labrador has more than its fair share.

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador invited a few of them in to Studio F in the St. John's building to record some original performances.

The series, called the Parkway Sessions, aired two half-hour specials on CBC TV. Check them out below.

Parkway Sessions, Vol. 1

The first in the series features performances and interviews with Steve Maloney, Big Space, Rough Hands and Fretboard Journey.

Parkway Sessions, Vol. 2

In this special, we feature performances from Ouroboros, Janet Cull, Field, and Bridget and Dahlia.