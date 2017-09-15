A man accused of causing the car crash that paralyzed 22-year-old Morgan Pardy is headed for trial.

Joshua Steele-Young, 21, appeared in court in St. John's Friday and pleaded not guilty to charges of dangerous driving causing bodily harm and forcibly confining Pardy.

Steele-Young's trial is set to begin on Jan. 15 and is scheduled to run for three days.

Morgan Pardy was paralyzed following the accident on Pitts Memorial Drive on March 20. (Cal Tobin/CBC; Morgan Pardy/Facebook)

Pardy was a passenger in the Honda Civic Steele-Young was allegedly driving when it flipped over in snowy conditions on Pitts Memorial Drive in St. John's on March 20.

He was granted bail in July.