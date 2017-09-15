A man accused of causing the car crash that paralyzed 22-year-old Morgan Pardy is headed for trial.
Joshua Steele-Young, 21, appeared in court in St. John's Friday and pleaded not guilty to charges of dangerous driving causing bodily harm and forcibly confining Pardy.
Steele-Young's trial is set to begin on Jan. 15 and is scheduled to run for three days.
Pardy was a passenger in the Honda Civic Steele-Young was allegedly driving when it flipped over in snowy conditions on Pitts Memorial Drive in St. John's on March 20.
He was granted bail in July.