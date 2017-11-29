A man is in custody after allegedly breaking into a Paradise home and stealing several vehicles from the property Tuesday night.

Police were called to the home around midnight and found that three vehicles and a tractor had been stolen. There was also substantial damage to the home.

Then around 1 a.m. an officer on patrol spotted one of the vehicles, and with the help of other officers managed to box in the driver of the stolen vehicle.

The 39-year-old man was arrested without incident near the home that had been broken into.

He's charged with break and enter, theft and various court order breaches. He will appear in court on Wednesday.