Four men were arrested after a home invasion in Paradise Thursday night, while a ground search of the area continued Friday.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary was called to a report of a violent break-in around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Two people were in the home at the time of the break-in, and said armed, masked men forced their way into the home and fled with electronics and jewelry.

Police said no one was injured in the break-in.

A home on Angels Road in Paradise is blocked off Friday, as ground crews search the area. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

Officers found an abandoned vehicle in a wooded area near Dawes Road. A police dog unit was brought in, and two men were found a short time later. A firearm was seized.

A second suspect vehicle was stopped on Topsail Pond Road a short time later, and two other men were arrested.

Targeted incident, police say

All four men are scheduled to appear in provincial court in St. John's Friday afternoon. They are charged with armed robbery, break and entry (home invasion), and breaching conditions of court orders.

The first two men arrested are also charged with forcible confinement.

Police said the incident is believed to be targeted.

Rovers Search and Rescue were still on the scene in Paradise at noon Friday, combing through the Dawes Road area.

Police tape was blocking the entrance to the home on Angels Road, as about 10 people searched the wooded area near Three Island Pond.