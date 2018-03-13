An unnamed party has applied for approval to operate a medical marijuana production facility in Paradise, but the town council won't say who is behind the plan or release details of the application.

A notice posted on the Town of Paradise website invited comments for the proposed development, which would be a discretionary use under municipal zoning regulations.

The deadline to comment was Friday.

In an email to CBC News, a spokeswoman said that "due to privacy requirements, the town is not able to identify the applicant or provide a copy of the application."

The town has yet to respond to CBC News requests for further details on those privacy requirements, as well as clarification on how citizens could comment on the proposed development if they can't get details on what is being proposed.

But the town did stress that any green light under this process would be approved at a public meeting.

Application for 1956 Topsail Rd.

The president of the company that is listed as owner of 1956 Topsail Rd. in the provincial registry of deeds did not respond to a phone message left Monday evening by CBC News.

Meanwhile, Canopy Growth — the Ontario-based firm that inked a cannabis supply deal with the Newfoundland and Labrador government in December — did not respond to inquiries about whether the application has any link to its plans in the province.

On Monday, CBC News reported that Canopy Growth has secured a site for its planned production facility on the northeast Avalon, but won't yet reveal that location.