Town of Paradise facilities are set to open again on Monday at noon, following a deal struck between the town and its workers' union on Friday.

More than 100 workers were locked out on Monday, a little more than one week after workers voted in favour of a strike.

On Friday, both sides got back to the bargaining table at the request of the conciliator.

A deal was struck that will see employees get a 12 per cent raise over the next three-and-a-half years, along with a $200 signing bonus and a parity review of all positions in the bargaining unit.

"Our team worked hard to reach the best possible deal for our members," said Jerry Earle, president of the Newfoundland and Labrador Association of Public and Private Employees (NAPE), in a media release issued Friday.

"We are pleased to see that the agreement was satisfactory to the membership at the Town of Paradise."

Unionized workers with the Town of Paradise blocked garbage trucks from leaving the depot Monday. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

Elizabeth Laurie, deputy mayor of Paradise, said the deal will not result in any changes to the town's budget projections and will not change the residential mil rate in 2018.

"We are pleased a negotiated settlement could be reached, one that is fair to our employees and one that can be accommodated within existing budget allocations," she wrote in a release on Friday evening.

Town employees are asked to head to the arena in Paradise Double Ice Complex on Monday morning at 9 a.m. The release from the municipality said all programs and services will continue on Monday at noon.

Essential services such as water testing and garbage collection had continued during the lockout, but others such as recycling and recreational faciltiies have stopped operating.

"We thank the residents of Paradise for their patience during this past week and we look forward to resuming full operations on Monday," Laurie said.