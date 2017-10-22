The Town of Paradise is locking out its unionized workers as of 6 a.m. Monday.

"We regret that we have to proceed with lockout action for our bargaining unit employees," said Deputy Mayor Elizabeth Laurie in a statement released by the town Sunday morning.

"The town has negotiated in good faith and made a fair and respectful offer, which the bargaining unit has rejected. With a strike vote in place, in the interest of our residents, we cannot stand by and wait for a strike to happen."

The statement says the town offered a three-year contract that included a 10 per cent wage increase: five per cent retroactive to Jan. 1, three per cent in 2018 and two per cent in 2019, as well as an increase in the per-diem rate for travel. The workers' contract expired Dec. 31, 2016.

Recreational facilities closed

The town says that during the lockout, essential services including water testing, garbage collection and snowplowing will continue, but recyclying collection is suspended.

The town hall will stay open to support essential services, but recreational facilities are closed effective 11:30 p.m. Sunday, including the Double Ice Complex, the Paradise Youth and Community Centre, the Dianne Whalen Memorial Soccer Complex, Milton Road Softball Complex and Peter Barry Duff Memorial Park.

The town's after-school program, fitness classes, and user rentals — including birthday parties — are suspended, as are regular inspections of playgrounds and trails. Council meetings will move to a monthly schedule.