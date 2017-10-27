Workers locked out by the Town of Paradise earlier this week will be sending their bargaining team back to the table on Friday in an attempt to work out a deal with officials from the town.

Paradise locked out its unionized workers Monday morning, just over a week after the workers voted in favour of a strike.

Now after four days of picketing, the Newfoundland and Labrador Association of Public and Private Employees (NAPE) – which represents the workers – says talks are back on.

Workers had voted in favour of a strike on Oct. 15, but had not decided to initiate strike action. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

Negotiating teams from both NAPE and the town are coming together on Friday at the request of a conciliation officer, who will try to get the two sides to come to an agreement and end the lockout.

"This is a positive development and one that we hope will lead to a resolution that will be acceptable to our locked out members," NAPE President Jerry Earle wrote in a release.

"We are willing to stay at the table as long as it takes to reach a deal."

NAPE president Jerry Earle says negotiators are willing to stay at the table as long as it takes to get a deal worked out with the Town of Paradise. (CBC)

The Town of Paradise said it made the decision to lock out the workers so it could properly make preperations for a work stoppage rather than wait for them to call a strike.

The town has said issues around wage increases and travel subsidies were among those that caused the breakdown in talks.

Essential services such as water testing and garbage collection have continued during the last four days but others such as recycling and recreational faciltiies have stopped as a result of the picket line.