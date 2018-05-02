3 men found guilty in violent home invasions, 1 not guilty

A St. John's judge has found three people guilty in relation to violent home invasions on the northeast Avalon last winter.

Judge Mike Madden handed down his decision Wednesday afternoon at provincial court, where a lengthy trial has been playing out over the last several months.

Four men — Gary Hennessey, Tyler Donahue, Abdifatah Mohamed and Mitchell Nippard — were arrested in February 2017 and charged in relation to four home invasions involving firearms.

Hennessey was found not guilty on all counts, while the others were found guilty on select charges.

A driver's licence for Mohamed Salim and a conditional release identification card for Abdifatah Mohamed were located inside Salim's Mazda 3, that was left running near the scene of a home invasion in Paradise on Feb. 9, 2017. (Court exhibits)

Donahue had all but two charges dropped, but remained accused of being involved in a home invasion on Angel's Road in Paradise.

Donahue was found guilty of that home invasion, having been found by a police dog in the woods nearby.

The Crown does not believe he went inside the home, but was in a getaway car that got stuck on an unplowed, snow-filled road.

The police dog found Mohamed a short distance away from Donahue, while Nippard and Hennessey were found together in a different car near the scene of the crime.

Nippard, Mohamed and Donahue were all found guilty of the home invasion at Angel's Road that night.

Nippard and Mohamed were also found guilty of home invasions at Milton Road and Cameo Drive, also in Paradise.

A fifth suspect, Mohamed Salim, who reportedly arrived in St. John's from Toronto with Mohamed, was found dead a month later in a gravel quarry.

It's believed he froze to death after the final home invasion on Angel's Road in Paradise.

Crown dropped many charges

After presenting evidence this February, the Crown indicated there wasn't enough evidence to proceed on two of the four home invasion cases.

The dismissed charges were in relation to home invasions on Mount Royal Avenue in the centre of St. John's on Feb. 4, 2017, and in a basement apartment on Fourth Street in Mount Pearl on Feb. 3, 2017.

Witness Brad Wadden had previously testified that two of his dogs were shot after three masked men barged into his parents' home on Mount Royal Avenue. He said he did not know who the men were.

Cory Peddle recounted a frightening story when he took the stand, testifying that he and his friend were held at gunpoint by three armed intruders.

However, he too could not identify his attackers.

Despite being found not guilty, Hennessey will likely remain in jail as he faces charges not related to the home invasions.