Violent home invasion in Paradise under investigation

Police are investigating an apparent home invasion in Paradise that saw a resident rushed to hospital overnight.

At 11:36 p.m. Friday, Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers were called to the home on Evergreen Drive, in the suburban Elizabeth Park neighbourhood.

Police said a "group of males with weapons" had earlier entered the house and assaulted one of the residents.

Police have not revealed what the weapons were.

Neighbours said a man had been stabbed in the incident.

Police have not described the extent of injuries, but said the resident was taken to hospital and later released.

A dog unit was also brought in to canvass the neighbourhood, but came up empty.

The RNC's Criminal Investigation Division has taken on the case.