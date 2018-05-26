Skip to Main Content
Violent home invasion in Paradise under investigation

The RNC's Criminal Investigation Division is investigating an apparent home invasion in Paradise that sent a resident to hospital.

Sources to CBC say homeowner stabbed late Friday night

RNC officers and a K-9 unit responded to an incident at a home on Evergreen Drive in Paradise Friday night. (Arthur Craig Green/Twitter)

Police are investigating an apparent home invasion in Paradise that saw a resident rushed to hospital overnight. 

At 11:36 p.m. Friday, Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers were called to the home on Evergreen Drive, in the suburban Elizabeth Park neighbourhood. 

Police said a "group of males with weapons" had earlier entered the house and assaulted one of the residents.

Police have not revealed what the weapons were. 

Neighbours said a man had been stabbed in the incident.  

Police have not described the extent of injuries, but said the resident was taken to hospital and later released.

A dog unit was also brought in to canvass the neighbourhood, but came up empty.

The RNC's Criminal Investigation Division has taken on the case. 

