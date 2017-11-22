A $20 purchase really paid off for a Paradise man.

Garry Mahon is taking home $1.5 million after winning Atlantic Lottery's Super Set for Life jackpot.

Mahon opted for the lump sum instead of taking $100,000 a year for 20 years, and picked up his winnings on Wednesday.

"It's finally sinking in now that I'm seeing all the zeros on the cheque," he joked.

He bought the ticket at a Marie's Mini Mart early in the morning but didn't scratch it until later that night.

N.L.'s newest millionaire1:03

"First I looked at it and I couldn't believe it, and I said 'It can't be.' Then I looked at it again and I said, 'Oh my God, it looks like a winner,' and then I held it up to the light to make sure."

Mahon, who's in the land development business, said he will take some time off from work for a trip to Jamaica over Christmas.

But at 62, he's not ready for a life of ease.

"At this stage, it's too early to say what's what, but I'm definitely going to be setting up something for my retirement down the road," he said.

"Not yet … I'd be too bored if I was off."