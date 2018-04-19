Cameras to keep rolling in Paradise as town takes issue to court

Dozens of surveillance cameras in Paradise will continue to record, despite a recommendation from the province's privacy commissioner.

The Town of Paradise sent an official response to commissioner Donovan Molloy on Wednesday, saying it will take the issue to court.

Earlier this month, Molloy requested the town remove the cameras until it provides further evidence to justify its need for all 87 cameras in use.

"The safety and security of all employees and visitors and the protection of town assets are of utmost importance to the Town of Paradise," the town said in a release.

The matter will now go to Supreme Court, where a judge will rule on whether the town has to follow the privacy commissioner's advice.

The town says it needs the security cameras because of theft, vandalism and other incidents. (Gary Locke/CBC)

The town has referenced property damage, theft, vandalism, false fire alarms and a bomb threat as reasons for installing the cameras.

But Molloy said he asked for documentation of those incidents — and got no response.

Paradise said it developed a "progressive and comprehensive" surveillance policy and ratified it at a public council meeting. In its statement, the town said it doesn't see anything wrong with the cameras.

"The town feels the policy is thorough and compliant with the Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act," the release said.

Cameras not in private areas, town says

Paradise has 23 cameras indoors, 18 of which are in staff-only areas. When Molloy asked for justification for those cameras, he again said he got no response.

The town countered by saying all staff had notice before the cameras were installed, and they are all in public areas — not in washrooms or changing rooms.

There are 87 security cameras on or inside buildings owned and operated by the Town of Paradise. (Gary Locke/CBC)

The cameras are live-streaming to computers used by 25 employees, something Molloy said can cause a heightened risk of privacy breaches.

The Town of Paradise had 10 days to respond to the report, and said it made "sincere" efforts to work with Molloy to resolve the issues within the timeframe.

"The town is willing to continue to work with the commissioner to resolve the matter," the release said. "But it will keep its video surveillance system operational for the safety and security of employees and facility users and to protect town assets."

Molloy's report was the sixth set of recommendations made to the town in five months — with one in January also relating to security cameras.