Easter Seals program aims to grow target shooting, spark Paralympic dreams

It's not parachuting, it's para-shooting — and it's taking off at Easter Seals in St. John's.

The sport involves pellet guns, targets and a whole lot of accuracy, and it has transformed the gym on Mount Scio Road into a shooting range.

"I really like it," said participant Melissa Day. "I think it's quite nice to turn a gym into a target range in a matter of an hour or so, it's quite awesome."

Melissa Day is a participant in target shooting at Easter Seals in St. John's. (Katie Breen/CBC)

The program is led by the Newfoundland and Labrador Shooting Association, in hopes of growing the sport and maybe even identifying athletes with Paralympic potential.

The focus right now is on making the sport available to as many people as possible.

"The big thing with para athletes is learning how to make the sport accessible," said association president Dave Woolridge.

"It's a matter of finding what works, as opposed to trying to conform to a specific set of rules, which is what the able-bodied system is aimed towards."

Dave Woolridge is the president of the NL Shooting Association. (Katie Breen/CBC)

The program will run for 10 weeks and comes with a registration cost of $100.

"So far, so good," said participant Rob Godden. "Getting better. So far in the last two weeks I've hit the bulls eye three times."

With the recent triumphs of Liam Hickey at the summer and winter Paralympics, other people are feeding off the excitement of a local Easter Seals member excelling on a world stage.

"Everyone's goal is to get to the Paralympic games," Godden said. "If it happens, it happens. If it don't, well that's it."

Rob Godden said everyone in the target shooting program at Easter Seals would love to get good enough for the Paralympics. (Katie Breen/CBC)

For Woolridge, it's been a treat to coach excited new participants and see people get interested in target shooting.

"There's a couple of potentially good shooters here, but it's early," he said. "Our goal right now is not to develop athletes but to develop participants.

"After 10 weeks, if they are really interested in developing as a competitive athlete, then we can look beyond that. But enthusiasm — there's loads of it here."