Newfoundland and Labrador's wildlife division says despite reports circulating on social media, there is no evidence that a black panther is roaming in the Deer Lake area.

The Town of Deer Lake set off a social media frenzy on Wednesday with a Facebook post describing two women's account of how they saw a large black cat on Glide Brook Road on Sunday, Oct. 1.

The women described the cat as having "rounded ears, a muscular cat body and a very long, thick rope-like black curled tail." One of the women claimed that she also saw a similiar animal in early September on Pynn's Brook Road.

The wildlife division of the Department of Fisheries and Land Resources said it has received similar reports of panther sightings over the last few years from across the province, but has yet to confirm any of them.

In some cases, the Newfoundland and Labrador wildlife division says reports of panther sightings have led its officers to find fur that belonged to a lynx, like the one seen here. (animalgalleries.org)

In a statement sent to media, the department said hair samples collected during some of the investigations turned out to be from wild lynx or domestic cats.

Despite the lack of evidence, the department is asking anyone who thinks they've seen a panther or any other large cat to contact their office.

Sightings over the years

Western Star journalist Gary Kean says over the last decade he's covered several stories about large cat sightings in western Newfoundland.

While none of those resulted in a confirmed case, he said the stories definitely raise questions. He points to one incident where a Corner Brook daycare owner claimed to see a panther-like cat behind his business. Then weeks later, some tourists passing through Corner Brook described seeing something similar.

'What are they seeing to make them go public?' - Gary Kean

"They described almost the same thing the daycare owner had saw, but he had not heard of the daycare story," he told CBC Radio's On The Go.

Kean has heard of other reports over the years of people seeing panthers in areas from Port aux Basques to Springdale and the Northern Peninsula.

He said while there hasn't been a confirmed case, he wonders why these stories seem to pop up every few years.

"The common thing to me that stands out is that people who see these are just your regular everyday folk who can't believe what they've seen," he said.

"What are they seeing to make them go public with what they're seeing? It's a big question for sure."