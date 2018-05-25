Visible increase in St. John's panhandlers prompts meeting with downtown group

Eugene Hynes is easy to spot in downtown St. John's, with his long beard and his booming voice echoing across busy traffic on Water Street.

He approaches people outside of Atlantic Place — home to several businesses and the provincial court — and asks for change to buy cigarettes or coffee.

But to anyone familiar with the usual characters on the downtown panhandling scene, Hynes's wide grin and bright eyes are a new addition.

"I come from central, out around Lewisporte that way," he said. "I was living in central my whole life and then social services moved me out here to St. John's."

Hynes is hardly the only new face, however.

Panhandling problem?

Several business owners — and even the panhandlers themselves — said they are noticing a growing population of people asking for money on Duckworth and Water streets.

On Thursday, representatives with Downtown St. John's met at city hall with Coun. Debbie Hanlon to discuss the issues around panhandling.

According to the anecdotal evidence of people working in the downtown area, there's been an uptick in panhandling this year. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

Some business owners, speaking off the record, said they've seen aggressive tactics outside their shops and are having to ask panhandlers to leave.

That's bad news for Dave King, a man who has been panhandling for about five years to supplement his social security cheques and keep a roof over his head.

"It's hard to make ends meet," he said. "By the time your rent and your groceries come out of it, it's pretty much all spent on that. Plus, it gets me out of my house and helps me keep my sanity."

Dave King has been asking strangers for money on Water Street for several years. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

King said he's worried the aggressive few will ruin for it for everyone — he figures the city or province will eventually ban panhandling, like major cities such as Toronto and Calgary have seen.

"That's probably what will happen," he said. "It wouldn't surprise me."

The city did take slight action in June 2016, when former councillor Art Puddister asked the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary to crack down on panhandlers on the medians of busy intersections.

When it's a public safety issue, police can intervene — but there's no law against panhandling in general.

Daniel Jardine has been on the streets asking for money for two-and-a-half years now.

"I got no one to help me, and I don't like to go to churches and ask for help or the government. I would go back to work, I want to go to work and get out of here as quickly as I can. But there's no door open for me to leave."

Jardine said he operates with a code of conduct — even if someone doesn't give any change, he still thanks them.

Daniel Jardine says he always thanks people, even when they don't give him any money. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

When asked what should be done about any panhandlers causing problems, Jardine said they should be ticketed, before laughing at the notion of ordering money from someone begging for change.

Hanlon declined an interview after the meeting on Thursday, saying Downtown St. John's needed to first take the discussion back to the business owners that make up its membership.

However, Hanlon said the meeting was just the start of a discussion and nothing more at this point.