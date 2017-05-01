The jury that will decide the fate of Pamela Pike, a woman accused of first-degree murder in the 2013 death of Jason Skinner, has been selected.

Five men and seven women, along with two alternates, will make up the jury for the murder trial in Grand Falls-Windsor. The trial is set to begin Thursday morning, and is expected to take four weeks.

Skinner, 34, died in hospital after being found seriously injured in his home in April 2013.

Burrage has just given a small speech about the importance of jury duty, he said it is one of the responsibilities shared by all Canadians. — @GarrettBarry

Another woman, Wanda Ash, was convicted of manslaughter in Skinner's death. While Ash and Pike were both charged with first-degree murder, the pair are being tried separately.

Ash was found guilty in February, and is set to be sentenced later this year. The details of her trial were covered in a wide-ranging publication ban.

Jason Skinner died in hospital after being found seriously injured in his Grand Falls-Windsor home in 2013. (Facebook)

After the jury was chosen Monday, Justice Donald Burrage urged jurors not to do any independent research on the case, and not to discuss it with any friends or family.

Burrage said the jury's decision should be rendered solely on the evidence presented in court.

Selection process

Pike, represented by St. John's lawyer Bob Buckingham, was present for jury selection Monday morning.

Potential jurors were screened for any conflict, knowledge of the case — and its participants — that could make it difficulty to judge the case independently.

They were given a list of 18 potential witnesses who may be called, including Ash.

We've got our first exemption: one man who knows a family member of the victim, Jason Skinner. #cbcnl — @GarrettBarry

A jury trial is a rare occurrence in Grand Falls-Windsor. According to a clerk at the Supreme Court, Pike's and Ash's trials are the first in 13 years.

More than 200 people received a summons for jury duty. Fifty-six of those failed to appear for the selection process, and could face sanctions.