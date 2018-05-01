MHA Pam Parsons goes to police with Twitter harassment complaints

Newfoundland and Labrador MHA Pam Parsons has filed a complaint with police about a Twitter account that she says was harassing her.

Parsons, the Liberal member for Harbour Grace-Port de Grave, was at Royal Newfoundland Constabulary headquarters in St. John's Tuesday morning, filing a formal complaint about harassment she experienced from now-suspended Twitter account @WackJobNL.

"This has to stop," Parsons told CBC.

In one tweet sent from the now-defunct account, Parsons was accused of "leaking like a Bay Roberts sewer pipe."