Crews are repaving 30 kilometres of the Trans-Canada Highway from Kenmount Road to Salmonier Line overnight starting Monday.

After this week, work will be done between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. from Sunday evening until Friday morning each week, according to Newfoundland and Labrador's Department of Transportation and Works.

The paving will be completed in seven sections and the project is expected to be finished by mid-October.

The first section of the night-time construction is the eastbound lanes of the TCH between Salmonier Line and Holyrood Access Road.

Traffic will be detoured around the work zone. Information on alternative routes is available at www.roads.gov.nl.ca.

Ease daytime traffic crunch

In May, the provincial government announced its plans for paving after dark to try and alleviate traffic congestion during peak periods.

At the time, it was announced Concord Paving of Carbonear had been awarded the $2.5-million tender for paving the TCH between Kenmount Road and Salmonier Line.

Last month, there were several nights of overnight road work in downtown St. John's.