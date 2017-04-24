Police and search and rescue crews had a short search Monday morning for an overdue snowmobiler who was found safe.

The man, 55, from Hawke's Bay, was reported missing when he didn't return home Sunday night.

It turns out the snowmobile had broken down, and the man found refuge overnight in a nearby cabin.

A Valard Construction helicopter working on the Muskrat Falls transmission link site found the snowmobiler early Monday.

RCMP and the Long Range Ground Search and Rescue Team from Roddickton had started their search at daylight Monday.