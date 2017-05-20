The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says a woman overdosed — possibly on fentanyl — while in police custody on Friday afternoon.

Police arrested a 29-year-old woman on Ropewalk Lane just after 1 p.m. on Friday, after receiving a report of an impaired driver.

The woman was taken to RNC headquarters at Fort Townshend to conduct a drug recognition exam as part of the impaired driving investigation.

"The officer who was administering the test observed the woman's condition change," says a press release issued by the RNC on Saturday afternoon.

Paramedics administered naloxone

The officer called for paramedics, who gave the woman naloxone while taking her in an ambulance to hospital for treatment and observation. The press release says, "The woman subsequently left the hospital," and adds police don't know what drugs she may have been using but suspect an opioid.

The area at headquarters where the woman was being questioned was quarantined, until officers wearing protective equipment could clean it. No one was injured.

In the release, police warn the public that coming into contact with opioids like fentany can be lethal.