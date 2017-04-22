Rob Carter had more than a passing knowledge of the hillside around scenic Petty Harbour when he started North Atlantic Ziplines a few years back.

"It's a million-dollar view," Carter says of the topography, which he knew from flying on Cougar choppers that handled search and rescue missions.

Working overseas, Carter was inspired by a ziplining operation he saw in Thailand.

"I came up with the idea to bring something like this back to Newfoundland," Carter told us.

In our latest episode of Outside with Ryan Snoddon, our favourite meteorologist takes a spin around the lines, including the longest, which runs more than 2,000 feet, or well over 600 metres.

Check out Ryan's adventure in the video above.