The Department of Fisheries and Oceans was in Outer Cove, Newfoundland Wednesday morning, working to remove a rotting whale carcass that has frustrated the local town council for weeks.

Three boats were out in the water trying to retrieve the dead humpback, which first washed ashore on the beach in Outer Cove on May 22.

Officers could be seen trying to tie ropes around the 10-tonne whale before attempting to tow it.

An excavator truck was on the beach with a net, waiting to transport the carcass to a waste disposal site in Sunnyside.

The town of Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove has been looking for help to clear the carcass from the beach, worried it posed a health and safety risk to the throngs of people walking down to see it.

This humpback whale carcass washed ashore in Outer Cove on May 22 and has frustrated the local town council ever since. (DFO/Twitter)

To help with the removal, the town has closed roads near the beach on Wednesday for a 24-hour period.

Both vehicular and pedestrian traffic will be affected by road closures on Route 30 to Marine Drive and Lower Road. Public access to the beach will be restricted at the same time.

Only emergency vehicles and school buses will be permitted in the road closure areas.

A dead whale is seen in the centre of the photo, floating in the water as DFO officers work to get ropes around the carcass to tow it to the beach. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

The following road closures are in effect on Wednesday until further notice:

Northbound Marine Drive (Route 30) at Doran's Lane

Southbound Marine Drive (Route 30) at the Outer Cove Look-Out

Eastbound Lower Road at Barnes Road