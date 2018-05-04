Trailers and crossbows and fishing rods, oh my! The Outdoor Expo returns to Paradise

If you spend all summer waiting to get out on the snowmobile, and all winter waiting to get out on the quad, then you'll want to make a trip to Paradise this weekend because the annual Outdoor Expo has returned.

This year the expo, held at the Paradise Double Ice Complex from Friday May 4 to Sunday May 6, features a 20-foot archery range, a 200-foot casting area, fish and game cooking demonstrations, and a variety of outdoor-focused products, clinics and seminars, Leslie-Anne Corrigan told the St. John's Morning Show Friday.

"It's pretty much anything that has to do with the outdoors," said Corrigan, operations manager with Newfoundland Sportsman, organizer of the expo.

Marksman-in-training Carson Dinn tries out the indoor archery range at the Outdoor Expo in Paradise on May 4, 2018. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

And Newfoundland and Labrador is a perfect place for such an event, she said.

"Statistically, Stats Canada says that three times more people in Newfoundland and Labrador are recreational hunters, and twice as many in Atlantic Canada as the rest of Canada are recreational anglers or fishers," she said.

"It's a way of life here. For some people, it's how they feed their family."

Canada's only moose-calling competition

This year's expo has both new or expanded demonstrations as well as returning attractions, Corrigan said.

The casting area has an 80-foot pool and will be manned by casting experts who will hold clinics, she said.

"You can get a real feel for these premium rods. People can come in and try rods before they buy, and you can buy right off the floor."

Atlantic Canada has twice as many recreational anglers as the rest of the country, says Leslie-Anne Corrigan of Newfoundland Sportsman. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

The archery range is new this year, she said.

"Generally people get a little bit frightened about it, they're not used to the big bang. They expect it to be a big explosion once the arrow goes off. But once they get a couple arrows in, they get more comfortable that way," said Philip Crocker of Outdoor Pros, who helped people give archery a try at the indoor range.

Chef Maurice Boudreau from the Hungry Heart Cafe in St. John's will be at the expo, whipping up fish and game recipes like seal spring rolls and pulled moose sandwiches in the on-site cooking kitchen.

As visitors to the annual Outdoor Expo in Paradise will discover, you really can get anything in a camoflague print. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

And the moose-calling competition might be of particular interest to local hunters.

"We're the only one in Canada that we know of," Corrigan said.

Something for everyone

There are avid outdoorspeople across the country, but the industry is strong in Newfoundland and Labrador, Corrigan said.

"In market fluctuations, in industry fluctuations, it doesn't really affect the hunting industry, fishing industry so much because people will spend money on it, people will partake in it," she said of the outdoor industry in the province.

"It's just who we are."

Visitors look for deals at the annual Outdoor Expo in Paradise on Friday May 4, 2018. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

It's also an industry that is appealing to new groups of people.

"I feel that hunting and fishing are definitely recreational activities that are taking off across all demographics," she said.

"All aspects of our traditional culture are cool again."

The expo sees both older people who didn't grow up hunting or fishing, or eating traditional wild foods, and young people who are interested in the increasing popularity of local eating and foraging, Corrigan said.

More women and young families are getting involved in outdoor activities, she said, adding that involving young people in outdoor activities is key to making them something they enjoy throughout their lives.

But the expo also has plenty to offer for people who love the outdoors but aren't interested in fishing and hunting specifically, Corrigan said.

RVs and camping are popular around the province, she said, and many people in rural areas use ATVs, quads or snowmobiles regularly.

"Some people in rural communities are not getting a new car for the next couple of years, they're going to get a new quad instead," she said.

"It's tools they need to live the way they do."