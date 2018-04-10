Parkway Sessions: An excursion around the bay with Ouroboros

Ouroboros's lineup features four saxophone players and a drummer. (CBC)

Kitchuses is a very small community in Conception Bay (around the corner from Avondale, if you're in the 'hood), and is also the name of this song by Ouroboros.

Our latest Parkway Sessions video features up-and-coming band Ouroboros, who proudly describe their style as "worldbeat party jazz."

With four — yes, four! — saxophones and a drummer, Ouroborous stands out on a stage.

If you don't get the opportunity to see them live, we hope you enjoy this live-on-the-floor renditiion of Kitchuses, recorded in our own Studio F.

