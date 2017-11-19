Four saxophonists and a drummer are an unusual band lineup, and Ouroboros founder Greg Bruce says it's a combination that gets their audiences on their feet.

"It [Ouroboros's music] is made for dancing, at some speed," says Bruce.

"We play a style of music that I call 'worldbeat party jazz.'"

Ouroboros's members have a lot of fun at their gigs, but they are also serious musicians.

Saxophonists Greg Bruce, Nicole Hand, Susan Evoy and Chris Harnett and percussionist Andrew McCarthy are all university-trained musicians in both classical and jazz.

Have a listen to Greg Bruce of Ouroboros as he talks to Weekend AM's Heather Barrett about latest album Kitchuses.

