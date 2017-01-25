A St. John's sex shop says a video posted online has helped identify an alleged thief caught on camera stealing merchandise.

Our Pleasure posted a video of an apparent theft, with the shop pleading for information about "the mystery dildo bandit."

St. John's sex store looking for 'dildo bandit'0:15

"The Dildo Bandit has been identified and the RNC are being contacted," the shop tweeted around noon Tuesday. "Thank you everyone for your help."

The video published by the store this week shows a man grabbing two items from a wall display and putting them in his jacket.

CBC has asked the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary for more information.