New
Our Lady Peace, Arkells, Shanneyganock among George Street Festival headliners
The week-long event will also include its annual 'Kitchen Party', an all-ages show and even a yoga session.
Annual event runs July 26 - Aug. 1
It appears just about everyone's musical tastes will be covered at this year's George Street Festival.
The featured headliners include:
- Our Lady Peace
- Sons of Erin
- Trooper
- Arkells
- Classified
- Kardinall Offishall
- Shanneyganock
- I Mother Earth
- Finger Eleven
The festival runs from July 26 until Aug. 1.
It also includes the annual 'Kitchen Party,' featuring acts from Newfoundland and Labrador, an all-ages show and even a yoga session on the street, which attracted 800 participants last year.
Tickets go on sale Fri., June 15. Prices range from $15 to $39.50.