Our Lady Peace, Arkells, Shanneyganock among George Street Festival headliners

It appears just about everyone's musical tastes will be covered at this year's George Street Festival.

The featured headliners include:

Our Lady Peace

Sons of Erin

Trooper

Arkells

Classified

Kardinall Offishall

Shanneyganock

I Mother Earth

Finger Eleven

The festival runs from July 26 until Aug. 1.

It also includes the annual 'Kitchen Party,' featuring acts from Newfoundland and Labrador, an all-ages show and even a yoga session on the street, which attracted 800 participants last year.

Tickets go on sale Fri., June 15. Prices range from $15 to $39.50.