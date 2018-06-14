Skip to Main Content
Our Lady Peace, Arkells, Shanneyganock among George Street Festival headliners
Our Lady Peace, Arkells, Shanneyganock among George Street Festival headliners

The week-long event will also include its annual 'Kitchen Party', an all-ages show and even a yoga session.

Annual event runs July 26 - Aug. 1

Our Lady Peace lead vocalist Raine Maida, right, is seen performing. Hopefully the weather during the George Street Festival won't warrant him wearing a hat and gloves.

It appears just about everyone's musical tastes will be covered at this year's George Street Festival. 

The featured headliners include:

  • Our Lady Peace
  • Sons of Erin
  • Trooper
  • Arkells
  • Classified
  • Kardinall Offishall
  • Shanneyganock
  • I Mother Earth
  • Finger Eleven

The festival runs from July 26 until  Aug. 1.

It also includes the annual 'Kitchen Party,' featuring acts from Newfoundland and Labrador, an all-ages show and even a yoga session on the street, which attracted 800 participants last year. 

Tickets go on sale Fri., June 15. Prices range from $15 to $39.50. 

