Some people on the Port au Port Peninsula with close ties to Our Lady of Mercy Church are going to take over the job of running the century-old building.

Nine men and women whose families have worshipped in the building for generations have come together to run the property.

"Most of our members grew up in Port au Port West, and our families attended mass at Our Lady of Mercy, and it's very close to our hearts," says Denise Goosney, chair of the newly-formed Our Lady of Mercy Complex Committee.

The wooden pews in Our Lady of Mercy church were all made by hand. (Gary Moore/CBC)

"Most of us were baptized there, and most of us were married there as well, so the church is a very close part of our community."

Future was in limbo

Our Lady of Mercy is one of the oldest wooden churches in the province, but its future was in doubt this fall after the Gravels Development Group that had been running the property for 12 years decided it couldn't carry on with the task.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Corner Brook and Labrador put out a call for proposals, and the new community group stepped forward to take over the lease to the building and attached property.

The lease includes a priest's house, which is now a museum, and a gymnasium converted to an event hall.

"We didn't know if they were going to be sold or would fall into disrepair. So both of those scenarios were very worrisome for us," Goosney told the Corner Brook Morning Show.

She said people realized someone had to so something to preserve the church that was so dear to their hearts.

Wooden gem still needs work

Construction of Our Lady of Mercy began in 1914 and ran until 1925, and enlisted the help of local trades and craftspeople to finish its construction.

Stained glass windows bring colourful light to the massive interior of this heritage church. (Gary Moore/CBC )

Parishioners brought in wood for the interior from mainland Canada, and ornate hand-carved details grace the inside of the building.

Local craftsmen also made the pews. The church's Stations of the Cross are in marble and were imported from Italy.

Restoration work has been done over the years, including the replacement of shingles on one part of the church's roof.

But Goosney said additional repairs are needed, such as more shingling, paint on the exterior and stained glass window repair.

"For most of our members of our committee, most of our family members have been involved in the fundraising efforts and in the restoration of the church, and I guess it's just been passed down from them to us."

Taking up collection

The work will require new money, and Goosney said a GoFundMe campaign, e-transfers and a Chase the Ace fundraiser are in the works.

Goosney said the Our Lady of Mercy Complex Committee plans to continue having the property available for weddings, receptions, and concerts, and she said tours of the church will still be offered in summer, with the help of summer students.

Construction of Our Lady of Mercy church was started in 1914, on the expectation that tens of thousands of people would move to the Port au Port Peninsula for industrial work. (Gary Moore/CBC)

The new group has received messages of support and encouragement from the region and beyond.

"The response so far has been extraordinary," she said.

"I guess it wasn't only us that were concerned about what was going to happen to the church."