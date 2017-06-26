A family drama is unfolding in the east end of St. John's, as a par of osprey care for three newborn chicks in front of an audience watching on a 24-hour live YouTube stream.

The osprey NestCam was created by Newfoundland Power, and gives a bird's eye view of the osprey — named Shanawdithit and Beaumont — nesting on a special platform that the company installed outside its Virginia Waters substation on Snow's Lane.

Check out the live stream below:

The company installed the osprey camera, the province's first, as part of its Nest Management Program. The program aims to minimize the risk that electric infrastructure poses to the birds.

Employees place traffic cones on structures to keep birds from nesting, trim nesting material, or sometimes relocate nests to platforms installed on or near utility structures.