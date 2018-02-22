It will be another late night for Kaetlyn Osmond's supporters in Marystown.

With the time change from Pyeongchang, South Korea, Osmond will strike her opening pose in Thursday night's Olympic long program skate at 1:10 a.m. Newfoundland time, according to a post on her Facebook page.

She's skating 23rd out of 24 skaters after finishing third in the short program on Tuesday night with a season's-best score of 78.87 points.

Osmond achieved a season's-best score of 78.87 points in the short program on Tuesday night. (Mladen Antonov/AFP/Getty Images)

Russian skater Evgenia Medvedeva is in second and her teammate, 15-year-old Alina Zagitova, is in first.

Zagitova earned 82.92 points with her skate on Tuesday, setting a new world record. Medvedeva temporarily held the same record with her own short program, which earned a score of 81.61.

Up late for the big skate

The late hours didn't stop Osmond's Marystown cheering squad from making a whole lot of noise Tuesday night as she skated her short well after midnight.

To celebrate Kaetlyn Osmond's skate in the Olympics the Ice Crystal Skating Club held a few skating parties on Tuesday. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

A crowd of her supporters packed into the arena in Marystown for a special party that featured skating, roasted marshmallows, hot chocolate and of course, Osmond's terrific performance.

Much of the same is expected for her long program skate Thursday night.