It's the post-season, but Kaetlyn Osmond can't stop, won't stop

Kaetlyn Osmond is going from her wildly successful figure skating season to an equally crammed touring season — no time to rest, but there are differences between the two.

"It's more of a fun busy than a terrifying busy," she told CBC's Here & Now on Friday.

She's back from two weeks in Japan with Stars on Ice for a weekend break in Newfoundland, where she was born, for a celebration of all things Osmond. After that, she heads out on the Canadian Stars on Ice tour, starting in Halifax.

Highway renamed

"It's a really busy spring season, but it's with tours and celebrations and it's so much fun," she said.

Marystown, where Osmond was born and lived until moving to Quebec when she was seven, is hosting several events this weekend in her honour.

The celebrations began on Friday morning, when the provincial government announced that the Burin Peninsula Highway from Red Harbour to Marystown will be renamed "Osmond Way." The government is also renaming the Holyrood Access Road "Liam Hickey Drive" to honour the Paralympian from Paradise.

Olympic medallist and world figure skating champion Kaetlyn Osmond returns to Newfoundland this weekend, where she was born and first put on a pair of skates. (The Associated Press)

And while the off-season tour does mean Osmond has to keep training and eating properly — although she admits to treating herself to "one too many burgers" after winning worlds — that work keeps her in shape, making it easier to get back to chasing medals when the next season begins.

If her next season goes as well as her last one, she'll need a bigger trophy case. Osmond, 22, said it's hard to decide what the highlight of her season has been, because all her successes — the world title, the Olympic bronze figure skating medal, the Olympic gold team medal — are important to her for different reasons.

"Getting the gold medal as a team was really rewarding. It felt like a really big family up on the podium, and it was really exciting," she said. "Getting my bronze medal, I felt like I did that all on my own, so I felt very strong and confident there."

One of her biggest accomplishments this season, Osmond said, is hitting the podium in every event she's competed in — the first time she's done that.

"It wasn't just because of the fact that I won worlds, it was because after the Olympics, I was emotionally crazy. Emotions were running high and low and it was a very different training going into the world championships, so I was just so excited that I was able to repeat what I did at the Olympics, to be able to skate as good as I did."

Osmond arrives to a crowd chanting 'Kaetlyn! Kaetlyn!' (Terry Roberts/CBC)

She's been so busy this season that she hasn't thought about what her next goals are.

"I want to keep competing and seeing what else I can accomplish, see if I can win more competitions and also just challenge myself to see what else I can bring to the table."

Olympics a long ways away

The next Olympics are a long four years away — not Osmond's focus, yet, but still in her mind.

"Four years is a really long time to think about, but the Olympic Games are so much fun," she said.

"Representing Canada is amazing, the atmosphere is incredible, the friends that I've met along the way have truly inspired me to keep going. So another four years would be incredible for me to do, but I'm taking this one year by year to see if I'll make it that far."