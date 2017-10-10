St. John's is number one in Atlantic Canadian cities when it comes to rats, according to Orkin Canada.

Halifax, Saint John, Moncton and Dartmouth round out the top five.

Mount Pearl and Paradise came in at number six and seven on the list, respectively.

The dubious distinction is based on the number of commercial and residential treatments the pest control company provided for rats and mice in Atlantic Canada from Sept. 1, 2016 to Aug. 31, 2017, according to a news release from the company issued Tuesday.

Orkin said as temperatures drop, rodents will look for food and water inside. To eliminate rats or mice calling your house or business home, the company suggests: