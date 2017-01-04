A Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer did nothing wrong after spotting a "speeder" a few kilometres before the female motorist struck a utility pole with her vehicle and died, according to an RNC spokesperson.

"The OPP came to the determination that there was no criminal wrongdoing on the part of the RNC officer and the RNC officer was in compliance with the policy and procedures of the RNC," said RNC Const. Talia Murphy in an email response to CBC News.

'No criminal wrongdoing on the part of the RNC officer.' - Cst. Talia Murphy

The tragic collision happened on Bay Bulls Road, in Kilbride, on Sept. 21, 2014 after 1:30 a.m.

RNC Chief Bill Janes said the Ontario Provincial Police was asked the next day to investigate what happened.

Janes wanted to know what happened in the three-kilometre distance between when the RNC officer spotted the speeder and the officer found the crash scene where the 22-year-old driver was discovered dead.

The fatal 2014 crash occurred on Bay Bulls Road in Kilbride. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

CBC News asked the RNC for a copy of the report the OPP wrote after investigating the incident. The police force did not release it.

"The report wouldn't be made public unless through the disclosure process in court had charges been merited. In a case where no wrongdoing is found, it is not made public," a RNC spokesperson said.