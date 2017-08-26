The Red Cross has made some changes to its first-aid and CPR training courses because of the opioid crisis.

Don Marentette, the group's national director of first-aid education, says the first step in training the public in dealing with an opioid overdose is training the course instructors.

"When they're in the classroom they're able to answer the questions and in fact build some scenarios that are realistic and relevant to the learners that are with them. And some of them are around opioid overdose and how to support someone who's suffering from that," he said.

Don Marentette, the Red Cross's director of first-aid education says the organization's training has been updated to deal with the opioid crisis. (LinkedIn)

Another change is inserting information into the materials the organization gives out to the public through brochures and online.

"We know that opioid overdosing is affecting everyone and anyone," said Marentette. "It's not necessarily one group of people across the country; everyone can be affected by it, so we definitely wanted to socialize the concept and begin the conversation."

He says the public response has been good so far.

"We're actually seeing people registering from the general public that didn't in the past," he said.

Naloxone kits, which can save an overdose victim, are not readily available to people taking the course, but Marentette said he's open to adding that aspect of training in the future.

A big emphasis is being put on safety, both for the patient and the responder.

"There's a lot of conversation around preventing disease transmission, putting on protective equipment," said Marentette. "That's a really important element of the first aid course.".

Another aspect for the Red Cross in dealing with the overall crisis is getting parents to talk to their kids.

Marentette said years ago, the main worry was that a young person might get drunk at a party, and parents made sure they had enough money to get a cab home. "Nowadays, it's almost to the point where you have the conversation, like, 'You know, if you're at a party, hopefully you have a naloxone kit with you, and if you don't, there's one here on top of the fridge."