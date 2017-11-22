The beloved fairytale characters are the same, but the interpretation of the musical Into the Woods — opening Thursday in St. John's — is infused with mummers and jellybean row houses, images associated with the province.

Into the Woods, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, tells the story of several well-known characters from Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and the Beanstalk and Cinderella, albeit with a little more grit than the happily-ever-after endings people have come to know.

"Our director Donna and our designer Holly have come up with a great idea of setting this whole thing in Newfoundland," said baritone Peter Barrett.

Peter Barrett plays the baker in the dark fairytale musical. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

Barrett, who is from Corner Brook, is one of the names among a local star-studded lineup of performers in the production, which also includes Kelly-Ann Evans, Dana Parsons, Ryan MacDonald and more.

"I've been a professional singer for longer than I should say," he joked, adding he has sung all over the world, performing operas and musicals.

Barrett plays the baker in Into The Woods, who notes his character's story is not as well-known as the well-established fairytale characters.

Opera on the Avalon's Into The Woods runs Nov. 23-25 at the St. John's Arts and Culture Centre.

Check out the video below for a behind-the-scenes look and more interviews.