A worker on the Maritime Link project site near Stephenville Crossing has been killed, Emera confirmed on Monday night.

A 30-year-old man, who was with a contractor, was killed at the project's Indian Head site.

A spokesperson for the RCMP said the workplace accident took place at about 3:30 p.m.

Police said late Monday night that the man lived in Stephenville.

An investigation into the death has begun.

Investigators with the province's Occupational Health and Safety Division were on site Monday, police say.

Jeff Myrick, a spokesperson for Emera, said Monday night that the company was still gathering details on the incident.

"Our thoughts are with the worker's family at this time," Myrick wrote in an email.

"Effective immediately we have asked all contractors to stand down so we can take the time to investigate this incident and to do our utmost to support the contractor, its employees and all other workers on the project."

A map of the Maritime Link project's electrical lines through Newfoundland. The orange line marks an electrical grounding line, which ends in Indian Head at a grounding station. (Courtesy Government of Newfoundland and Labrador)

Emera and its subcontractors are constructing a grounding line to Indian Head as part of the $1.5 billion Maritime Link project — a subsea high-voltage transmission line between Newfoundland and Nova Scotia.

According to a recent company newsletter, construction on the grounding site was expected to be substantially completed in the fall of 2016.

The transmission line is being built as part of the Muskrat Falls project.