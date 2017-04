Check your wallets and pockets — because someone in Newfoundland and Labrador is a million dollars richer.

Atlantic Lottery Corp. said in a release Sunday that a ticket for the Lotto 6/49 April 29 draw is worth a cool $1,000,000.

It's believed the single ticket was purchased in the St. John's area.

Details on the prize winner(s) will be released, as soon as that person(s) comes forward to collect the prize.