A group that represents cyclists in Newfoundland and Labrador is lobbying the provincial government to enact a one-meter law for motorists to protect people on bikes.

Bicycle N.L. — a member-based organization that's also the official governing body for the sport of cycling in the province — recently launched a petition and wrote to Premier Dwight Ball.

The group is requesting a change to the Highway Traffic Act that would require all drivers to be at least one-metre away from a cyclist when passing them going in the same direction.

"To pass safely, if there's an oncoming vehicle they will have to wait. If there's no other obstructions they can pass, and if it means going out into the other lane, that's permissible," said Kevin Flynn, the group's president.

There is little guidance in current Newfoundland and Labrador law when it comes to drivers passing cyclists going in the same direction. A new proposed law change would require drivers to stay at least one metre away. (John Rieti/CBC)

Having such a rule in place would make cyclists feel more comfortable on the roads, and also give motorists a clear rule to work with instead of the confusion that exists presently.

Flynn said the change will no doubt require some education, but as with any new regulation, people will adapt.

He said the premier's office has acknowledged that it received the group's letter, and now Bicycle N.L. is just waiting to see if anything happens.

CBC contacted the premier's office for comment, and is waiting for a response.

Catching up with other provinces

As it stands now, there are no rules around vehicles passing cyclists in Newfoundland and Labrador. Flynn said other provinces such as Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and P.E.I. have one-metre rules, and he said it's time for the province to join them.

"It's not perfect but they have a regulation and motorists and cyclists seem to be coexisting in a much better fashion on the roads," he said.

A spokesperson for Service NL acknowledged that the department has received the request for the change to the Highway Traffic Act and that it "[looks] forward to discussing this request in the coming months."