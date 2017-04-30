A 54-year-old man has died, following a single-vehicle collision in Makinsons.

Bay Roberts RCMP responded to the accident on Route 71 at 7:40 p.m. Saturday.

A 28-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was taken to Carbonear General Hospital with what police said were extensive injuries.

Both the driver and passenger are from the Conception Bay area.

A portion of Route 71 was closed to traffic for a period of time Saturday night, but has since reopened.

An RCMP collision analyst attended and conducted a scene examination, however police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the accident is asked to contact the Bay Roberts RCMP Detachment.