Ombudsman also launching review into Central Health management

Administration and management at the Central Regional Health Authority will soon be the focus of an external review, and now the Office of the Citizens' Representative has announced the provincial ombudsman will conduct a separate review.

Health minister John Haggie announced this week that Central Health will undergo a complete external review, with the Newfoundland and Labrador government recruiting a former deputy health minister from Nova Scotia to look at how it works.

The review is the result of concerns and complaints about governance and management of health care services in central Newfoundland, but not with front-line care.

Doctors at James Paton Memorial Hospital have in the past said the facility is run by managers who don't communicate with them, or respect their opinion. (CBC)

Citizens' Representative Barry Fleming has announced he will be undertaking a separate investigation into complaints about what he calls "administrative fairness."

Own-motion investigation

Though his office usually does not speak publicly about investigations stemming from citizens complaints, this particular investigation will be done by Fleming under his own motion.

"No citizen has actually come forward and filed the complaint that we're using to do this investigation. It's at my own initiative, which is permitted under our act," he told theCentral Morning ShowThursday.

The Office of the Citizens' Representative receives between 600 and 700 complaints a year from the public, and Fleming said his office usually undertakes only about four or five own-motion investigations each year.

Health Minister John Haggie recently announced an external review into Central Health. (Cal Tobin/CBC)

Fleming will not comment on specifics of this particular case with Central Health, and said his office is just waiting to see what the scope of the external review is before moving forward.

He also stresses that his office's investigation will be behind closed doors and will operate as an independent reviewer without any biases.

"We're going to step back, wait a little while and see what the terms of reference are for this third-party review ordered by Dr. Haggie. If they overlap completely, we will step back and let that work proceed," Fleming said.

Not legally binding

The ombudsman doesn't have the power to hand down out legally binding motions based on what it finds in the investigation.

Instead, Fleming said his office uses tactics such as conciliation, mediation and persuasion to try and change the decisions of public bodies like Central Health.

"If we think that citizens have been treated unfairly with respect to particular aspects of the public body's administration or decisions, we can make recommendations to help ameliorate the harm done as a result of those decisions," he said.