Alleged sex offender fires legal aid lawyer after advice from Bob Buckingham

A Newfoundland and Labrador man charged with serious sexual offences said Tuesday that he took the advice of a lawyer in private practice and fired his legal aid lawyer.

"I want a real lawyer," Adam Oldford said.

Oldford said he got the advice from high-profile defence lawyer, Bob Buckingham, in the hallway at provincial court in St. John's Tuesday morning.

The conversation with Buckingham, who has been a vocal critic of recent changes to legal aid, happened minutes before Oldford was to stand trial on charges of sexual assault and sexual interference on a girl under 16.

Buckingham acknowledged that he had a conversation with Adam Oldford but had no further comment. (Glenn Payette/CBC)

As court began, Oldford's lawyer, Jason Edwards, said he had been fired.

"I fired him today because of the grounds that he only met with me yesterday since the last court date. He never called me to tell me when the court date was, Oldford told CBC News outside court.

"He said, I'm getting a year to five years in jail. He said I'm already convicted when I'm pleading not guilty. So I fired him today because of these grounds, and the grounds that I'm not prepared to go to court today."

Oldford made similar comments in court, and said he came to his decision after speaking with Buckingham.

"He told me to postpone it and hire another lawyer," said Oldford.

Oldford said he approached Buckingham, "Because I found legal aid was not doing enough for me, and I wanted to get a real lawyer, not one that is working for the government."

Matter could go to law society

In court, Edwards denied meeting with Oldford only once or telling him he would be convicted.

he turned to Oldford and asked if Buckingham had told him to say those things, and Oldford replied, "Yes."

Also on the record, Edwards and Crown prosecutor Chris McCarthy both said this is a matter that could be explored elsewhere, which could mean the Law Society of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Outside court, Edwards said he wouldn't comment. For his part, Buckingham acknowledged he had been approached by Oldford, but said he had nothing more to say.

Legal aid lawyer Jason Edwards as he leaves provincial court Tuesday. He hinted in court that the matter with Buckhngham could be taken to the provincial law society. (Glenn Payette/CBC)

Buckingham has been critical of a recent government decision to stop allowing people charged with serious crimes to choose a private-practice lawyer, instead requiring those with limited means to use the legal aid pool.

He is also suing Justice Minister Andrew Parsons for comments made after Buckingham voiced his criticism.

As for Oldford's trial, it will now have to be rescheduled.

The matter will be called again in provincial court on May 3.