"I couldn't believe it was happening again."

Those were the words Friday from Jennifer Reid who was held up at knifepoint Thursday night at Old Town Pizza in Mount Pearl.

Reid believes it was the same suspect who robbed her Monday night last week, in the same manner.

Surveillance video shows a tall, thin, masked man coming into the store, and Reid walking from the kitchen in the back to go behind the counter.

Mount Pearl pizza shop held up by knife-wielding robber1:29

"I went to back up a little bit. He kind of told me, 'No. Money, now.' And I came out and he had the knife on the counter, and was tapping in on the counter and said, 'You have 20 seconds.'"

Store changed security policy

Reid says she told him they had changed their policy on how they handle the cash because of the earlier holdup.

"I told him there wasn't much money because of him, because we now do cash drops really regularly. I opened the cash drawer, put the money in his hand and he, actually, gently took it from me and walked out."

Reid believes she gave him about $80. He got away with about $300 last time.

Also on the video, once he had left, Reid is seen taking a a baseball bat from under the counter, getting her coat, and then going after him.

"I was just angry. I thought, not again. Not this time. It was probably a stupid thing. I don't know what I would have done if I had caught him, but I was just angry. More angry than anything," she said.

The Old Town Pizza in Mount Pearl was held up twice last year, and now twice, already, this year. (Glenn Payette/CBC)

Reid says she had a sleepless night, and that her anger has now changed to a different emotion.

"Much more nervous today than yesterday. It feels more real now," she says. "I guess it's twice now, the same guy. He still hasn't been caught."

The latest robbery happened just before seven p.m. That's the exact time when Reid says they would have locked the front door and customers have to be buzzed in. She thinks the thief knew that.

Despite being shaken, she was back on the job Friday for her next shift.

"If I'm nervous, I'm nervous. Life goes on. Still have bills. Still have to work."

Reid has advice for others who work similar jobs, such as gas bars and convenience stores.

"Lock your doors. I don't know if I'll ever unlock that door again. Do cash drops. Don't have cash on hand. Just give them the money," she said. "I was probably stupid by going after him. And I'm glad I didn't catch him. And I think I knew I wouldn't."

"Just go along with it. Money is insured, your life isn't."

The police searched the area last night, and were back at the Old Town Pizza Friday. The investigation continues.