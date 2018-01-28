Nestled among heritage homes on Cochrane Street in downtown St. John's, the Cochrane Street United Church is not just a place for worship.

The historic church still offers services and a space for concerts — set to be enhanced as part of a renovation plan.

But the back of the building where the Sunday school used to be is entirely different.

"We've turned it into a community space as well as a commercial kitchen and some affordable housing units," says Catherine French, manager of the Cochrane Centre, as it's now known.

Meeting space inside the Cochrane Centre is set up for dinner. (Submitted by Cochrane Centre)

The building is fully accessible, so any organization can avail of the new meeting room, which fits roughly 100 people.

While it's been brought up to 2018 standards, elements of the century-old structure (the first building burned down in 1914 and was rebuilt) remain.

A view inside the Cochrane Street United Church during a concert. (Submitted by Cochrane Centre)

French said they kept the furniture, and architect Mark Whelan used original panels and "did as much as he could to maintain some of the heritage of the space."

"We're very excited about getting it up and running on full steam," she told CBC Radio One's Weekend AM.

'Every penny counts'

French said they received $1.2 million from N.L. Housing to put 10 affordable housing units, or bachelor apartments, at the centre.

"So people who weren't able to find safe, affordable housing, they made applications through us and we accepted them last summer and they moved in in October," French explained.

There are 10 affordable housing units inside the centre in downtown St. John's. (Submitted by Cochrane Centre)

She said each "very moderate" unit is fully furnished, thanks to donations from other local church groups, businesses and organizations.

"A lovely family" donated a T.V. for the common space, and all residents have free internet and laundry.

"Every cost is pretty significant when you earn very little," said French.

"Government will give $598 heat and light included as a rent supplement for people that are on income support," she said.

French says free laundry facilities are key for people living in their affordable housing units. (CBC/Heather Barrett)

"If you're only earning $900 a month and you must take $600 of that out for rent — and very, very rarely will a rent in a private setting be that little — then yeah, every dollar counts, every penny counts."

French said rent for the Cochrane Centre units is only what government will provide.

Next, French said they're putting five apartments for seniors in the basement of the building with $625,000 from N.L. Housing.

Cochrane Street United Church has had a presence at this location for more than 135 years. (Facebook/Cochrane Centre)

Over $3 million has been spent on the building's renovations so far, and they estimate another $3-4 million over a few years will go into the sanctuary/concert space enhancements and the exterior.

"It's a big project, and there's a lot of excitement about it," French said.