Reports of oil in water shuts down area of Power's Pond Trail in Mount Pearl

A section of the Power's Pond walking trail is closed for clean-up after the third instance of an oily sheen being reported in the water since 2015.

Emergency crews were on scene shortly after supper hour on Friday. The source of the spill is still unknown.

A news release from the City of Mount Pearl says the previous two instances in 2015 and 2017 were "likely related to naturally-occurring biological processes," and that "no petroleum concentrations were detected in the areas tested."

The affected area is northeast of the Sagona Avenue and Dundee Avenue intersection located in Donovan's Industrial Park.

Water samples have been taken and will be sent for analysis, the city said. Sections of the walking trail will remain closed until work is completed.