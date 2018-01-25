Newfoundland and Labrador's court of appeal has ruled that an offshore contractor was within its rights to fire a worker who had a tiny amount of pot in his pocket — regardless of whether he knew he had it.

The worker, a millwright who was called in for casual work on the Terra Nova platform in 2014, was going through the security scanner at the Cougar Helicopters facility in St. John's when a piece of tinfoil, smaller than a pencil eraser, set off the metal detector.

Tinfoil is often used to carry and transport small quantities of marijuana. (Twitter/@ohdidyouknow)

The tinfoil was then found to have a small amount of marijuana. The RNC did not charge him, but a urine test showed traces of drugs in the man's system and he was fired in March 2014 by Magna Services, which said the possession of drugs while travelling to an offshore installation violated its zero-tolerance policy.

An arbitrator ruled the firing was reasonable, but the millwright's union succeeded in having it overturned in court.

The Terra Nova Employers organization appealed that decision, but on Wednesday a panel of three judges unanimously upheld the firing.

"The applications judge correctly concluded that the arbitrator's decision was reviewable on a standard of reasonableness," the decision read.

"However, he erred in the application of that standard when, without regard to the strict liability approach adopted by the arbitrator, he substituted his view that an element of mens rea or intention must be incorporated into the interpretation of the policy."