It's been 36 years since since a violent winter storm sank the Ocean Ranger off the coast of Newfoundland, and a memorial service that's been held every year since the tragedy will again take place in St. John's Thursday to remember the 84 men who died.

Four days after the oil rig sank beneath the stormy waters of the Grand Banks in the early hours of Feb. 15, 1982, a day of mourning was declared in Newfoundland and Labrador.

That's when Gonzaga High School teacher Brian Bursey first decided to organize a memorial service. Of the 84 men who perished, 56 were Newfoundlanders and five had been recent graduates of Gonzaga High.

Over the years, the torch for organizing the service has passed to Mary Pike, then to Stephen Gosse, and now finally for the first year the responsibility has fallen to current Gonzaga physics teacher Amanda Craig.

"When the day of mourning was declared on February 19, 1982, at that time the Gonzaga community decided that they needed to do something to get together and remember and deal with their grief somehow," Craig told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show.

"It was a huge shock no doubt for everyone in Newfoundland and Labrador, and even across Canada and the world. But Gonzaga very much felt the grief very close to home where a lot of students and staff had friends and relatives on the Ocean Ranger at the time."

Students, family and friends attended the annual remembrance ceremony for the victims of the Ocean Ranger in 2015. The annual service has been held every year since the tragedy.

Craig was born in 1982, the year the Ocean Ranger went down, so while she can't remember the tragedy, it's something she has always been aware of.

She said organizing the annual service at St. Pius X is important because it means so much to so many families in the province. She's even aware of one family that has never been able to bring themselves to attend, but will be finally be there for the 36th anniversary this year.

"We need to do this for them, for those families who remain. For them to get together every year and share their stories and grief," Craig said.

"It's like anything with history. Why do we study history at all? We need to know where we came from in order to know where we are going."

The public service gets underway at 10:45 a.m. at St. Pius X Parish in St. John's.

Guests are advised to arrive early, as 700 Gonzaga students will be in attendance and seats are limited.