The Nunatsiavut government's ordinary member for Upper Lake Melville, Roy Blake, has stepped down.

The speaker of the Nunatsiavut assembly, Edward Blake Rudkowski accepted Blake's resignation Wednesday, according to a press release.

"I have been advised that Mr. Blake is resigning to deal with some personal matters and, as such, there will be no further statements," Rudkowski said.

Blake has not responded to multiple requests for comment from CBC .

The release states that the resignation takes effect immediately.